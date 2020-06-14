/
1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maple Valley, WA
7 Units Available
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
702 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Valley
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
700 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
17 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Talus
11 Units Available
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
743 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Squak Mountain
6 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
28 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
659 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
4 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
710 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
8 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
9 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
7 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
663 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
4 Units Available
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
687 sqft
Cozy apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and high-end appliances. Recreational amenities include a seasonal heated swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located within walking distance of several parks.
12 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
585 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
1 Unit Available
35311 172nd Ave SE U1
35311 172nd Avenue Southeast, Lake Holm, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
Unit U1 Available 06/15/20 Single Rooms - Property Id: 247876 Private room (unfurnished) with adjoining bathroom (shared) and large window that overlooks the front of the house.
1 Unit Available
10021 SE 235th PL #B-302
10021 Southeast 235th Place, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
641 sqft
915- Wonderfully Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in Kent!! - Welcome home to this cute condo conveniently located in Kent.
Southeast Auburn
1 Unit Available
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A
4925 Foster Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
881 sqft
Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches.
1 Unit Available
14011 SE 177th St #P102
14011 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
646 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
