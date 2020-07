Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PENDING APPLICATION!! - PENDING APPLICATION!! Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath manufactured home in the Manchester area. The house has electric forced air heat, Living Room, Dining Room with built-in buffet, spacious Kitchen with an eat-in area, large Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom with garden tub. Partially fenced yard. No garage. Approximately 1200 sq ft. NO SMOKING in home. Pets Negotiable. Deposit will be increased $500 per approved pet.



(RLNE5203290)