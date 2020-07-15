All apartments in Lynden
Find more places like 501 Liberty St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynden, WA
/
501 Liberty St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

501 Liberty St.

501 Liberty St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

501 Liberty St, Lynden, WA 98264

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
501 Liberty St. #1 Available 07/29/20 1 Bed, 3/4 Bath Unit Near Downtown Lynden - 501 Liberty St. #1 - Available End of July – 1 Bedroom, 3/4 Bath unit close to Downtown Lynden and Lynden City Park. Features stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator, and electric oven/stovetop. Owner is responsible for lawn care. WSG Basic included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities including electric and natural gas air heat. No pets. No smoking. 1 Year Lease. Rent: $1,000. Deposit: $1,100.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5085894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Liberty St. have any available units?
501 Liberty St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynden, WA.
What amenities does 501 Liberty St. have?
Some of 501 Liberty St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Liberty St. currently offering any rent specials?
501 Liberty St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Liberty St. pet-friendly?
No, 501 Liberty St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynden.
Does 501 Liberty St. offer parking?
No, 501 Liberty St. does not offer parking.
Does 501 Liberty St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Liberty St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Liberty St. have a pool?
No, 501 Liberty St. does not have a pool.
Does 501 Liberty St. have accessible units?
No, 501 Liberty St. does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Liberty St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Liberty St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Liberty St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Liberty St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellingham, WABurlington, WABirch Bay, WA
Ferndale, WAOak Harbor, WA
Mount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Skagit Valley College
Western Washington University