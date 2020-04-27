All apartments in Lofall
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

662 NE Surfcrest Ave

662 Northeast Surfcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

662 Northeast Surfcrest Avenue, Lofall, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming Poulsbo country home....one story with an open floor plan - Just minutes to everything...Historic Port Gamble, the Gorgeous Hood Canal and floating bridge, Downtown Poulsbo, Bangor Military Base or even the ever expanding medical community in Silverdale. This cozy one story home is situated on a well established large lot surrounded with beautiful mature landscaping. There is even the most perfect outbuilding, she-shed or work at home cabin tucked in the trees and complete with a private deck. Landscaping included so just sit back and enjoy this enchanting sunny property.
Please call for a private tour. Covid 19 safety rules in place.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

(RLNE5717020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 NE Surfcrest Ave have any available units?
662 NE Surfcrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lofall, WA.
Is 662 NE Surfcrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
662 NE Surfcrest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 NE Surfcrest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 662 NE Surfcrest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lofall.
Does 662 NE Surfcrest Ave offer parking?
No, 662 NE Surfcrest Ave does not offer parking.
Does 662 NE Surfcrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 NE Surfcrest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 NE Surfcrest Ave have a pool?
No, 662 NE Surfcrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 662 NE Surfcrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 662 NE Surfcrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 662 NE Surfcrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 662 NE Surfcrest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 662 NE Surfcrest Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 662 NE Surfcrest Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

