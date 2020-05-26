29141 Beach Dr NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful West Facing Studio Apartment - Property Id: 286920



Beautiful studio apartment with west facing views of Hood Canal. Minutes to Poulsbo and Silverdale. Vaulted ceilings with skylights. Bamboo floors. Full bathroom and kitchenette with dishwasher. Wrap around deck. Single occupancy only. No pets, no smoking. Utilities included (except cable & internet)

No stove, no laundry facilities. First, last and security deposit required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286920

Property Id 286920



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804869)