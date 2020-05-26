All apartments in Lofall
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

29141 Beach Dr NE

29141 Beach Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

29141 Beach Drive Northeast, Lofall, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful West Facing Studio Apartment - Property Id: 286920

Beautiful studio apartment with west facing views of Hood Canal. Minutes to Poulsbo and Silverdale. Vaulted ceilings with skylights. Bamboo floors. Full bathroom and kitchenette with dishwasher. Wrap around deck. Single occupancy only. No pets, no smoking. Utilities included (except cable & internet)
No stove, no laundry facilities. First, last and security deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286920
Property Id 286920

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29141 Beach Dr NE have any available units?
29141 Beach Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lofall, WA.
What amenities does 29141 Beach Dr NE have?
Some of 29141 Beach Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29141 Beach Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
29141 Beach Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29141 Beach Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 29141 Beach Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lofall.
Does 29141 Beach Dr NE offer parking?
No, 29141 Beach Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 29141 Beach Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29141 Beach Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29141 Beach Dr NE have a pool?
No, 29141 Beach Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 29141 Beach Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 29141 Beach Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 29141 Beach Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29141 Beach Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29141 Beach Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29141 Beach Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.

