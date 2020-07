Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2029 NW Swanlund Street Available 10/15/19 Poulsbo... Edgewater Estates 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Sunny and bright Poulsbo home with a fully fenced backyard, community beach and tennis courts. Just minutes to downtown Poulsbo, the Hood Canal, Bangor sub base and Silverdale. Call today for a tour of this home. Available for occupancy October 15th

Pets are welcome with approval and additional deposits.

Call for a tour

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com



(RLNE4179578)