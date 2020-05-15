2906 210th Avenue E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry tennis court

Tapps Island is calling and this home is answering! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home comes with 1,511 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2 wood stoves, large deck and so much more! Living here gives you access to the security guard service, boat launch, club house, tennis courts, golf course and the beauty that is Lake Tapps! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and into the living room centered in the cozy wood burning stove. The fantastic kitchen features ample wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master bedroom allows access to the large trex deck and boasts an en suite bath with double sinks. Two adorable bedroom are next with a shared hall bathroom. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included. Downstairs is a great family room with the second wood stove. An additional bedroom, an office with built-in storage and shop/work room complete this level. The backyard is ideal for entertaining on the large deck, oversized patio and mature trees and landscaping for extra privacy. Sorry no cats! Dogs negotiable with approval and additional deposit and fees. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent), and $300 processing fee due at move in. Approximately $225 monthly HOA fee and water bill paid by tenant.