2906 210th Avenue E
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:35 PM

2906 210th Avenue E

2906 210th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2906 210th Avenue East, Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Tapps Island is calling and this home is answering! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home comes with 1,511 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2 wood stoves, large deck and so much more! Living here gives you access to the security guard service, boat launch, club house, tennis courts, golf course and the beauty that is Lake Tapps! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and into the living room centered in the cozy wood burning stove. The fantastic kitchen features ample wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master bedroom allows access to the large trex deck and boasts an en suite bath with double sinks. Two adorable bedroom are next with a shared hall bathroom. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included. Downstairs is a great family room with the second wood stove. An additional bedroom, an office with built-in storage and shop/work room complete this level. The backyard is ideal for entertaining on the large deck, oversized patio and mature trees and landscaping for extra privacy. Sorry no cats! Dogs negotiable with approval and additional deposit and fees. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent), and $300 processing fee due at move in. Approximately $225 monthly HOA fee and water bill paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 210th Avenue E have any available units?
2906 210th Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Tapps, WA.
What amenities does 2906 210th Avenue E have?
Some of 2906 210th Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 210th Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
2906 210th Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 210th Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 210th Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 2906 210th Avenue E offer parking?
No, 2906 210th Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 2906 210th Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 210th Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 210th Avenue E have a pool?
No, 2906 210th Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 2906 210th Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 2906 210th Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 210th Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 210th Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 210th Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 210th Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
