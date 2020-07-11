/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
104 Apartments for rent in Five Corners, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9802 NE 76th Way
9802 Northeast 76th Way, Five Corners, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1529 sqft
9802 NE 76th Way Available 08/19/20 Newer 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhouse with Upgraded Finishes! - Each luxury home at Covington Manor features a spacious design with high-end finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Five Corners
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
5 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
8 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
2 Units Available
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
North Image
One Lake Place
5264 NE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
937 sqft
One Lake Place offers condo-style living, in a gated community that backs up to a greenbelt. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom contemporary apartment homes have a single-car garage and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Kevanna Park
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
5360 NE 83rd Place
5360 Northeast 83rd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1442 sqft
** MAKE THIS 3bd/2.5ba HOME YOURS ** - Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Large Living Room, Master with large walk in closet, Kitchen with hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Five Corners
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
13 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
10 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
20 Units Available
Fircrest
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Similar Pages
Five Corners 1 BedroomsFive Corners 2 BedroomsFive Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFive Corners 3 Bedrooms
Five Corners Accessible ApartmentsFive Corners Apartments with BalconyFive Corners Apartments with GarageFive Corners Apartments with Gym
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA