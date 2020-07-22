Apartment List
/
WA
/
fircrest
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fircrest, WA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Fircrest should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 01:25 AM
2 Units Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fircrest
1331 Berkeley Ave
1331 Berkeley Avenue, Fircrest, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1677 sqft
1331 Berkeley Ave Available 08/20/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom! Large Lot! - Consider yourself home in this charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath! Complete with 1,677 sqft of open living space, fenced yard, hardwood flooring, & new carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Fircrest
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
11 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
13 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
3923 South Tyler Street - 1
3923 South Tyler Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit! A fully renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and cherry cabinets. The bedrooms have plenty of closet space and lots of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
5011 South Orchard Street
5011 South Orchard Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
932 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available at Orchard Park Apartments. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and vinyl hardwood floors in the kitchen and bathroom. Carpet in the bedrooms and living room, also featuring a working fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Fircrest
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
10 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,146
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
14 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1100 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
10 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
56 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
Wisteria Walk Apartments
3615 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$920
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Income restrictions apply at this community. To determine eligibility, please contact the Leasing Office for current income limits. You are going to love living at Wisteria Walk Apartments: VALUE. AFFORDABILITY.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,416
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:34 AM
5 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
2 Units Available
South Tacoma
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1019 sqft
Centrally located near the Tacoma Mall, Alder Court offers all of the conveniences of urban living in a renovated, classic garden style apartment home setting surrounded by a secured gate.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Lakewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,329
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Fircrest, WA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Fircrest should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Fircrest may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Fircrest. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAParkland, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WAMaplewood, WASpanaway, WA
Fife, WADuPont, WAFrederickson, WAWauna, WAMilton, WASouth Hill, WAEdgewood, WAGraham, WADes Moines, WANormandy Park, WALakeland North, WABurien, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College