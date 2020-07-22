Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

100 Apartments for rent in Fircrest, WA with parking

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 01:25 AM
2 Units Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Results within 1 mile of Fircrest
1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
11 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
13 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
University Place
5006 66th Ave Ct W
5006 66th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
5006 66th Ave Ct W Available 08/07/20 Stunning 3 bed 2.5 Bath In University Plavce - This home is currently occupied and will not be available to show until August. This is not your ordinary split entry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
5011 South Orchard Street
5011 South Orchard Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
932 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available at Orchard Park Apartments. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and vinyl hardwood floors in the kitchen and bathroom. Carpet in the bedrooms and living room, also featuring a working fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4814 S 49th St
4814 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
920 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House in Tacoma.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4046 South 31st Street - 3
4046 South 31st Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom top floor unit. There is a bonus room that is big enough to be a 3rd bedroom. Directly across from a park with a view of the cascades in the background on a sunny day. Convenient to major highways and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Fircrest
1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
10 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
13 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Vue 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,146
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
14 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1100 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
1 of 74

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
10 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
56 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
Wisteria Walk Apartments
3615 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$920
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Income restrictions apply at this community. To determine eligibility, please contact the Leasing Office for current income limits. You are going to love living at Wisteria Walk Apartments: VALUE. AFFORDABILITY.
1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,416
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:34 AM
5 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Stonegate

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
2 Units Available
South Tacoma
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1019 sqft
Centrally located near the Tacoma Mall, Alder Court offers all of the conveniences of urban living in a renovated, classic garden style apartment home setting surrounded by a secured gate.
1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Lakewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fircrest, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fircrest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

