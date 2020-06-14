Apartment List
/
WA
/
fairwood
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

109 Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
14019 SE 177th St #M201
14019 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
14121 SE 177th St #A203
14121 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
946 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
14011 SE 177th St #P102
14011 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
14113 SE 177th St #J105
14113 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
Results within 1 mile of Fairwood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Fairwood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
840 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cascade
6 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,400
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,978
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
City Guide for Fairwood, WA

If you often find yourself sleepless while in Seattle but don't want to leave the metro area, Fairwood just might be the ticket. After all, it was named one of the best places to live in America in 2011 by CNN.

Worried moving to Fairwood will require a trek to work day in and day out? Worry not, more than half the people who live in Fairwood have a 30-minute commute or less to work, which is just phenomenal considering the traffic jams most metropolitan cities deal with. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fairwood, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairwood 3 BedroomsFairwood Apartments with Balcony
Fairwood Apartments with GarageFairwood Apartments with GymFairwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairwood Apartments with ParkingFairwood Apartments with Pool
Fairwood Apartments with Washer-DryerFairwood Cheap PlacesFairwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WA
Frederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College