14654 SE 173rd St.

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4-Bedroom Home With Amazing Fenced Yard in Fairwood, Renton!!



Don't miss this fabulous home in the beautiful golf course community of Fairwood in Renton! Super-convenient location, close to everything! Special features include beautiful dark walnut floors, granite counters in bathroom and kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Large and lovely fenced yard with plum trees, garden plot and tool shed. 2-car attached garage! Make an appointment to view this amazing home today. It won't be available for long! Tenant to pay all utilities.



PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.



