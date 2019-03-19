All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated March 19 2019

14654 SE 173rd St.

14654 Southeast 173rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

14654 Southeast 173rd Street, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

Gorgeous 4-Bedroom Home With Amazing Fenced Yard in Fairwood, Renton!! - BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

Don't miss this fabulous home in the beautiful golf course community of Fairwood in Renton! Super-convenient location, close to everything! Special features include beautiful dark walnut floors, granite counters in bathroom and kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Large and lovely fenced yard with plum trees, garden plot and tool shed. 2-car attached garage! Make an appointment to view this amazing home today. It won't be available for long! Tenant to pay all utilities.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE3817339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

