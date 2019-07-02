13959 SE 173rd Place 4

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

- Spacious loft style unit across the street from Fairwood shopping center. This unit has a wood flooring throughout. Well design for creative minded residents to use open space. Water/sewer and 1 parking is included.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or send email to Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee and pet fee are non-refundable. Looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



No Pets Allowed



