2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue

Immaculate 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Port Orchard. This home has been meticulously cared for and well maintained. All appliances including washer and dryer stay with home. The lawn will be mowed monthly by owner. This home is conveniently located to freeways, shopping, and ferries. Home is on a septic system with an $25 per month charge in lieu of a sewer bill and an additional $55 will be charged monthly for water. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

