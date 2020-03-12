All apartments in East Port Orchard
2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue

2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue, East Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Immaculate 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Port Orchard. This home has been meticulously cared for and well maintained. All appliances including washer and dryer stay with home. The lawn will be mowed monthly by owner. This home is conveniently located to freeways, shopping, and ferries. Home is on a septic system with an $25 per month charge in lieu of a sewer bill and an additional $55 will be charged monthly for water. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue have any available units?
2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Port Orchard, WA.
Is 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Port Orchard.
Does 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue offer parking?
No, 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue have a pool?
No, 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Southeast Colusa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

