910 Oak Dr

Dallesport, WA Home For Rent AVAILABLE JUNE 1st - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family home located in Dallesport, WA. Home has fenced yard and a tool shed and is equipped with AC and new heat pump. Pets not allowed at this property. Tenant responsible for water/sewer and electricity. Security deposit in the amount of $1,950 due at signing. Tenant screening criteria includes: credit score requirement of 650+, household income verification of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent and criminal & eviction record review.

