Dallesport, WA
910 Oak Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

910 Oak Dr

910 Oak Dr · (541) 386-7368 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

910 Oak Dr, Dallesport, WA 98617

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 910 Oak Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Dallesport, WA Home For Rent AVAILABLE JUNE 1st - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family home located in Dallesport, WA. Home has fenced yard and a tool shed and is equipped with AC and new heat pump. Pets not allowed at this property. Tenant responsible for water/sewer and electricity. Security deposit in the amount of $1,950 due at signing. Tenant screening criteria includes: credit score requirement of 650+, household income verification of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent and criminal & eviction record review.
ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2837331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Oak Dr have any available units?
910 Oak Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 910 Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 Oak Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 910 Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallesport.
Does 910 Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 910 Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 910 Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 910 Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 910 Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 910 Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.
