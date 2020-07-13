/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:11 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Boulevard Park, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Results within 5 miles of Boulevard Park
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Leschi
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1074 sqft
Pet-friendly community on shores of Lake Washington. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony with lake views. Enjoy pool, elevator, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near public transit, shopping, dining, access to I-90.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,521
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
9 Units Available
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,398
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Delridge
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1013 sqft
Near West Seattle Stadium and many area amenities. Onsite dog park, gym, garage, and grill area. Full concierge service available. Modern interiors with a spacious layout and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
McMicken
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmount Park
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Welcome to West Seattle Orchard, a residential community featuring several bedroom apartments in Seattle, WA.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic
2624 South Judkins Street
2624 South Judkins Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tukwila Hill
15140 65TH AVE S 201
15140 65th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO 1000 SQFT - Property Id: 306288 BEAUTIFUL LARGE 2 BEDROOM CONDO! SECURITY BUILDING /PATIO /FREE RESERVED PARKING/POOL/W/D IN BUILDING/WE PAY WATER/SEWERAGE/GARBAGE/.THIS CONDO IS IN THE HUB OF ALL FREEWAYS I-5,405.167.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Genesee
4801 Fauntleroy Way SW
4801 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,125
249 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A new urban living space is here! 4801 Fauntleroy Apartments has unique, affordable dwellings with sustainably-built features in the heart of the Fauntleroy neighborhood.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Beacon Hill
1311 12th Ave S #D201
1311 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1016 sqft
Ready Now! Fantastic Community and Location! W/S/G included! - Fantastic Location! Only 10 minutes to Downtown, 5 min to I-90, I-5, & light rail! This huge 2 bed, 2 bath condo features Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile
Results within 10 miles of Boulevard Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
19 Units Available
South Lake Union
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1049 sqft
Close to Cascade Park. Thoughtfully designed apartments with contemporary fixtures and finishes. Community offers a solarium and fitness center, as well as multiple clubrooms, outdoor green spaces and on-site food trucks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Belltown
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,432
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,126
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,043
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,585
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMercer Island, WA