Birch Bay, WA
4862 Starfish Ln
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

4862 Starfish Ln

4862 Starfish Lane · (360) 384-4663
Location

4862 Starfish Lane, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bd, 2 ba, home with spacious and open floor plan. This home has two central living areas as well as a dining area. This home is in a community with just a short walking distance from beautiful Birch Bay. The master bedroom with a spacious master bath and large walk in closet. One of the other rooms also has a walk in closet. Enjoy the fully fenced yard. This home has washer/dryer hookup for either electric or gas dryers.

NO PETS/ NO Smoking of any kind.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Viewing instructions:

To promote social distancing and for the safety of our team, rental units are available to view via video tour.
EMAIL us for the link to this property.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should be confirmed with the property manager. All information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

*Pictures may not depict property exactly as advertised. *

OPTIMUS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS
5711 Vista Dr., #101
Ferndale, WA 98248
(360) 384-4663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

