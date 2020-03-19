4862 Starfish Ln

Amenities

3 Bd, 2 ba, home with spacious and open floor plan. This home has two central living areas as well as a dining area. This home is in a community with just a short walking distance from beautiful Birch Bay. The master bedroom with a spacious master bath and large walk in closet. One of the other rooms also has a walk in closet. Enjoy the fully fenced yard. This home has washer/dryer hookup for either electric or gas dryers.



NO PETS/ NO Smoking of any kind.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Viewing instructions:



To promote social distancing and for the safety of our team, rental units are available to view via video tour.

EMAIL us for the link to this property.



OPTIMUS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

5711 Vista Dr., #101

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 384-4663