Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

23602 Cooma Place Available 08/01/20 23602 Cooma Place - Immaculate 2-bedroom home in Big Lake.



Features include: 2-bedroom/1-bath home within walking distance to Big Lake. Dining room off kitchen; living room has plenty of natural lighting. Large utility/laundry room and four closets for ample storage. Patio in the fully fenced backyard delivers a peaceful setting to relax and entertain. Room to park your RV or boat in driveway.



Rental price:

$2,000 with pet(s) and appropriate pet deposit

$1,900 without pet(s)



*Washer & Dryer provided by owner but not maintained.



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s).



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



(RLNE5848816)