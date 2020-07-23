Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

412 Lakeway Drive Available 09/11/20 Single Family home located in the York Neighborhood - Single family home close to Downtown Bellingham and WWU. Located in the quiet York neighborhood. This home is 1,278 square feet and includes 4 bedrooms 2 baths, a remodeled kitchen and newer appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays all utilities.



*photos may not depict exact unit available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5935378)