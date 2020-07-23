All apartments in Bellingham
412 Lakeway Drive
412 Lakeway Drive

412 Lakeway Drive · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA 98225
York

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Lakeway Drive · Avail. Sep 11

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
412 Lakeway Drive Available 09/11/20 Single Family home located in the York Neighborhood - Single family home close to Downtown Bellingham and WWU. Located in the quiet York neighborhood. This home is 1,278 square feet and includes 4 bedrooms 2 baths, a remodeled kitchen and newer appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays all utilities.

*photos may not depict exact unit available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5935378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
412 Lakeway Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 412 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Lakeway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 412 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Lakeway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Lakeway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Lakeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Lakeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
