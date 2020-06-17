Amenities

1349 Varsity Available 07/14/20 Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome! - Fantastic four bedroom and three bathroom 1298 square feet townhouse very close to Western Washington University in the Happy Valley neighborhood. Townhouse kitchens are fully applianced with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and stove/oven. Additional amenities include washer/dryer and garage parking. Landscaping is included in rental price. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Sorry, no pets.



*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $25 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



