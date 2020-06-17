All apartments in Bellingham
1349 Varsity
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1349 Varsity

1349 Varsity Place · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1349 Varsity Place, Bellingham, WA 98225
Happy Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1349 Varsity · Avail. Jul 14

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

1349 Varsity Available 07/14/20 Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome! - Fantastic four bedroom and three bathroom 1298 square feet townhouse very close to Western Washington University in the Happy Valley neighborhood. Townhouse kitchens are fully applianced with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and stove/oven. Additional amenities include washer/dryer and garage parking. Landscaping is included in rental price. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Sorry, no pets.

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $25 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2262901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Varsity have any available units?
1349 Varsity has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1349 Varsity have?
Some of 1349 Varsity's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Varsity currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Varsity isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Varsity pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Varsity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1349 Varsity offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Varsity does offer parking.
Does 1349 Varsity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 Varsity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Varsity have a pool?
No, 1349 Varsity does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Varsity have accessible units?
No, 1349 Varsity does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Varsity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Varsity has units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 Varsity have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 Varsity does not have units with air conditioning.
