1 bedroom apartments
176 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Battle Point
1 Unit Available
5784 Tolo Road
5784 Northeast Tolo Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Darling craftsman cottage now available - Darling private cottage tucked away on a gorgeous piece of property just minutes to Battle Point Park and downtown Winslow.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
648 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
2 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1050 Alaska Ave E
1050 Alaska Avenue East, Manchester, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
668 sqft
1050 Alaska Ave E Available 06/29/20 COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH! - Jump on this cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath fast because it will not last long! You'll notice the care this remodel went through with the wood accent walls in the living room and tile
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
2131 Wyoming Street
2131 Northeast Wyoming Street, Enetai, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manette/Illahee area of Bremerton - Available 5/1/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bath one level duplex on the edge of Manette and Illahee on a dead end street.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Downtown Bremerton
1 Unit Available
400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
788 sqft
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.
Last updated December 11 at 05:05am
1 Unit Available
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
698 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower.
Last updated June 14 at 09:49pm
Belltown
16 Units Available
Olympus
2801 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,392
910 sqft
In Belltown Neighborhood, close to Seattle Art Museum Olympic Sculpture Park and other entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, parking and doorman.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Belltown
11 Units Available
Alto
311 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
593 sqft
Close to the Pacific Science Center, Space Needle, Amazon Campus, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, City University of Seattle, the Art Institute of Seattle, Antioch University, and Seafair. Pet-friendly apartments, sonos sound system, in-unit laundry, gated garage, energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Belltown
67 Units Available
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
708 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
Last updated June 14 at 09:49pm
Belltown
21 Units Available
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,562
562 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Magnolia
14 Units Available
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
820 sqft
Close to Lawton Park, Magnolia Manor Park, Lawton Elementary School, Balmer Yard, and Fishermen's Terminal. Pet-friendly apartments in quiet Magnolia neighborhood, with a dry sauna, free DVD library, 24-hour fitness center, open floor plans, Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier views, and wifi community room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ballard
7 Units Available
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Genesee
19 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
708 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Waterfront
11 Units Available
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
653 sqft
Seattle's newest luxury apartments, located in Belltown, offer waterfront living. Offering incredible views of the Seattle skyline, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and so much more. Exclusive access to rooftop lounge and grilling area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Lake Union
20 Units Available
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
698 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator and pool table. Located close to Amazon, Google and the University of Washington.
Last updated June 14 at 09:49pm
Ballard
18 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
617 sqft
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Ballard
16 Units Available
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
731 sqft
Convenient neighborhood in Seattle, closet to Safeway and other restaurant and entertainment options. Units include ice maker, laundry, and patio/balcony. Luxurious community offers 24-hour gym, courtyard, and parking garage.
