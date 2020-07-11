/
apartments with washer dryer
11 Apartments for rent in Arlington, WA with washer-dryer
12 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.
1 Unit Available
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27
18222 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
4 Bedrooms
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27 Available 08/05/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful corner unit, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
4 Units Available
Lakewood
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
22 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,008
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
1 Unit Available
Marshall
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101
11419 43rd Dr NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 Available 09/01/20 Brand New - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Townhome on Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful brand new 1,312 sq ft townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Great room plan.
1 Unit Available
Shoultes
12712 51st Avenue Northeast Unit C - C
12712 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1114 sqft
Available Now!! This cozy 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
Marshall
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
9228 50th Ave NE
9228 50th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1054 sqft
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
1 Unit Available
Getchell
8601 70th St NE
8601 70th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
First Time Rental! Immaculate Marysville Home in Coveted Ridge at Rock Creek Community for Rent!! - Here's your opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained 6 yr old home in Ridge at Rock Creek. Featuring 4 large Bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1415 8th ST
1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they break.
