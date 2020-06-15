18289 E State Route 3

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Available 07/01/20 RV Lots - Allyn, Washington - Property Id: 268150



We have two Great RV sites available from $600 per month which includes water, sewer, and trash removal.



Allyn View is a clean, quiet, 55+ community with a picturesque view of Case Inlet! We are pet friendly (up to 2 pets per rv and most dogs up to 40 pounds). Most of our rv spaces are pull through and our paved roads are in excellent shape.



Stop by and see our affordable, lovely community atmosphere here in historic Allyn, Washington. We are close to Belfair and a short 15 mile drive from Bremerton and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Whether you are looking for a long-term base or just passing through, enjoy our little town of Allyn and all the attractions of Case Inlet on the western side of Puget Sound.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Background screening required.

