Allyn, WA
18289 E State Route 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

18289 E State Route 3

18289 East State Route 3 · (619) 674-6188
Location

18289 East State Route 3, Allyn, WA 98524

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $600 · Avail. Jul 1

$600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 RV Lots - Allyn, Washington - Property Id: 268150

We have two Great RV sites available from $600 per month which includes water, sewer, and trash removal.

Allyn View is a clean, quiet, 55+ community with a picturesque view of Case Inlet! We are pet friendly (up to 2 pets per rv and most dogs up to 40 pounds). Most of our rv spaces are pull through and our paved roads are in excellent shape.

Stop by and see our affordable, lovely community atmosphere here in historic Allyn, Washington. We are close to Belfair and a short 15 mile drive from Bremerton and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Whether you are looking for a long-term base or just passing through, enjoy our little town of Allyn and all the attractions of Case Inlet on the western side of Puget Sound.
We look forward to welcoming you!
Background screening required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268150
Property Id 268150

(RLNE5843674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

