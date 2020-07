Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/15/2020 STONEY FIELDS - NOW AVAILABLE FOR VERMONT SUMMER FESTIVAL HORSE SHOW! OR SUMMER SEASONAL RENTAL. A spacious mountain view home close to all that Manchester has to offer. Buon appetito with a chef's kitchen, formal dining room and breakfast nook. Relax in this great living room with cathedral ceiling, massive stone fireplace and lots of natural light. Master bedroom conveniently located on the first floor. Roomy gathering space on the lower level for movie and foosball time. Book this one before it's gone!