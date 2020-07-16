Apartment List
100 Apartments for rent in Yorkshire, VA with garages

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8175 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8175 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Spacious 3 Level End Unit 3BR 2.5 BA 1 ATTACHED Car Garage TH, Modern open floor plan W/ Tall Ceilings, Crown Molding, Breakfast Bar, Rec Rm., Family Rm. LOTS of natural light all conveniently located near to Manassas, Centreville & 66.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
24 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
22 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
25 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Bloom Crossing
9700 ELZEY PLACE
9700 Elzey Place, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
PERFECT CONDO FOR RENTAL UNIT. 2 BR AND 2 FULL BATH. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ENTIRE LEVEL INCLUDING ALL THE BEDROOMS. 1 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED IN THIS UNIT. ELEVATOR...LOCK BOCK KEY IS LOCATED AT OUTSIDE OF THE BUILDING.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
25 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
61 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
70 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
15 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5208 RUSHBROOK DRIVE
5208 Rushbrook Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1664 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS 2LVL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED YARD*CLEAN, BRIGHT AND PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*SEPARATE LIVING DINING AND FAMILY ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* SERENE FENCED YARD

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8323 HERITAGE CROSSING COURT
8323 Heritage Crossing Court, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2016 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES AND BE SAFE. KINDLY WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES AT ALL TIMES. Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus 1 half bathroom with 1 car garage town home style condominium for rent. Looks and feels like BRAND NEW.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10993 INSPIRATION POINT PL
10993 Inspiration Point Place, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, tall windows that let the sun shine in, crown molding, dining room with chair rail/wainscoting, gourmet kitchen with island opened to sun room-breakfast area-family room with

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.

Last updated May 27 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10396 LIME TREE CT
10396 Lime Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
APPLY ONLINE at LONGANDFOSTER. com enter property address and follow instrustions--- GORGEOUS professionally decorated, partially furnished home with over 4000 sq feet. Formal LR & DR. Main level office. 2-story family room w/ FP.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.

Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
1 Unit Available
5503 HAMPTON FOREST WAY
5503 Hampton Forest Way, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom 3 full 2 half bathroom Single Family Home in Sought After Hampton Forest with just over 3,000 finished square feet! Home has been redone impeccably with 2nd car garage add on & updates throughout to kitchen, flooring, bathrooms,

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11105 STAGESTONE WAY
11105 Stagestone Way, Bull Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1681 sqft
Fantastic townhouse in a fantastic location! Three beds, 2.5 baths. Attached garage with extra driveway space! Huge private master suite on the top floor. Two bedrooms and another full bath on the middle level.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9486 PERENNIAL ST
9486 Perennial Street, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Like renting a brand new house from the builder!3-level garaged (2) S.F.H. sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with gorgeous treed back yard and your own private cement pond.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7381 SAINT THOMAS LOOP
7381 Saint Thomas Loop, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1999 sqft
Masks are required to view the property.This large End Unit Town Home offers 3 good size bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Formal LR & DR, Large eat-in Kitchen, Finished Lower Level, Garage, Deck off Kitchen, Patio and fenced rear yard.
City Guide for Yorkshire, VA

Yorkshire, VA, definitely has some English roots -- it is named after a region of England often known as "God's own county," and located in Prince William County.

The census designated place of Yorkshire, sitting right on the outskirts of Manassas, does very well in the "location, location, location" list of priorities of most real estate agents. It is just a short drive from the center of Washington, so commuting into the nation's capital is certainly a possibility. Yorkshire itself also has plenty to offer, from pleasantly green surroundings to a desirable selection of properties to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Yorkshire, VA

Yorkshire apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

