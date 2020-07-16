100 Apartments for rent in Yorkshire, VA with garages
Yorkshire, VA, definitely has some English roots -- it is named after a region of England often known as "God's own county," and located in Prince William County.
The census designated place of Yorkshire, sitting right on the outskirts of Manassas, does very well in the "location, location, location" list of priorities of most real estate agents. It is just a short drive from the center of Washington, so commuting into the nation's capital is certainly a possibility. Yorkshire itself also has plenty to offer, from pleasantly green surroundings to a desirable selection of properties to rent. See more
Yorkshire apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.