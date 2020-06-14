Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA

Finding an apartment in Wolf Trap that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10300 Saddleview Ct.
10300 Saddle View Court, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2355 sqft
10300 Saddleview Ct.
Results within 1 mile of Wolf Trap
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1206 CLAUDE COURT
1206 Claude Court, Great Falls, VA
7 Bedrooms
$6,200
7119 sqft
Extravagant home located in Great Falls. Gorgeous home w/ lots of light, spacious rooms and great flow for entertaining- endless hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, sun room, deck, private lot, huge lower level with media room, office, and au-pair suite.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
509 CREEK CROSSING RD NE
509 Creek Crossing Road Northeast, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Fantastic location, Beautiful Split Foyer in the heart of Vienna Town and few blocks to downtown Vienna with all the shops, restaurants and trails that make this one of the most desirable town to live in the United States.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10215 HUNTER VALLEY ROAD
10215 E Hunter Valley Rd, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1960 sqft
MAIN LEVEL LIVING IN THIS UPDATED 2-LEVEL RAMBLER w. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, OPEN DINING AND LIVING ROOM W. WOOD FIREPLACE. IN THE HEART OF MAJESTIC HUNT COUNTRY MINUTES FROM TYSONS, RESTON, DC.
Results within 5 miles of Wolf Trap
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
$
Merrifield
51 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
86 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
City Guide for Wolf Trap, VA

Wolf Trap's name sprang from a menace of wolves causing damage in the area as early as 1632. Rewards of tobacco were offered to farmers who constructed pits or traps. The goal: to deliver the heads of captured wolves to the General Assembly.

Located in Fairfax County, just 16 miles from the history, culture and nightlife of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., Wolf Trap offers plenty of green space and a wide range of housing options. Conveniently close to the Beltway for easy access to the city, it is also close to Dulles International Airport. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wolf Trap, VA

Finding an apartment in Wolf Trap that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

