Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Park Place, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center. Units include laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes tennis court, pool and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 10 at 01:08pm
2 Units Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 01:07pm
4 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 S. Cameron Street
118 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully Furnished 1 BD/1 BA Apartment in Downtown Winchester for $1500./month. - Absolutely Stunning 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment Fully Furnished in Downtown Winchester for $1500. / month. Excellent location, easy walk to Downtown Walking Mall.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
26 TAFT AVENUE
26 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. in a great central location close to Shopping and Dining. Off Street parking, coin operated washer and dryer just steps away! NO Pets, NO Smoking, and NO VAPING. $30 per adult application fee. ...

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
404 JOIST HITE PLACE
404 Joist Hite Place, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2710 sqft
Charming and stately all brick 3 Level single-family home in the heart of Winchester City. Every room on the main level is bright and light, and there are two walkouts to the large rear porch.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
122 JACKSON AVENUE
122 Jackson Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
*** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2-3pm***MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650. PETS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. Available August 1, 2020. 2 year minimum lease term.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
409 STONE MEADOW COURT
409 Stone Meadow Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Maintenance Free and in pristine condition. Freshly painted interior, new flooring throughout, all appliances including washer/dryer. Lovely screened rear porch, no lawn care necessary, owner pays for the HOA dues.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
258 W NORTH AVENUE
258 West North Avenue, Winchester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3338 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, upscale, family home in the heart of old town Winchester just a short walk from everything downtown Winchester has to offer.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
326 Beechcroft Rd. (Apt)
326 Beechcroft Road, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached apartment New flooring Large shared yard Off street parking-Shared driveway 1 Bedroom 1 Bath

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
654 TREYS DRIVE
654 Treys Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher in Williamsburg Heights with over 2,000 square feet of space and sits on a corner lot. Home has electric/gas heat, hardwood floors, an enclosed glass porch, and a 2-car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2260 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
2260 Roosevelt Blvd, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
9999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in a great central location. New paint and new carpet throughout. Off street parking, coin operated washer and dryer just steps away.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3 TAFT AVENUE
3 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Ready to show! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has carpet throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. This home has gas heat, central air, ceiling fans, plus hook-up for washer/dryer. Off-street parking out front.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
102 MARGATE COURT
102 Margate Court, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2258 sqft
Amazing Rental - 4BR, 2.5BA single family home with 2 car garage in sought after Pembridge Heights. Sparkling hardwood floors. Formal living and dining room will accommodate large family gatherings.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3318 PAPERMILL ROAD
3318 Papermill Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1014 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH ,MASTER SUITE UPPER LEVEL TWO BEDROOMS MAIN LEVEL LARGE FENCED YARD. DETACHED GARAGE. FOR $1375 A MONTH OWNERS WILL CUT THE GRASS AND TAKE CARE OF SNOW REMOVALTENANT OCCUPIED EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK
Results within 5 miles of Winchester

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
226 PARKLAND DRIVE
226 Parkland Dr, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2312 sqft
BRAND NEW AND GORGEOUS!This 3-level, 2-car garage townhome is beautiful. Come and see the elegance and easy living it offers. The main level of the home is an all open living space , the large windows that flood the space with natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
221 SHERANDO CIRCLE
221 Sherando Circle, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Immaculate brick end unit townhouse, brick front near commuter routes, shopping & direct walking paths around the area Heat system replaced 3/2018, new washer & fridge in 2017, clean and move-in ready. Community just repaved roads/parking areas.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
106 BRASSTOWN LOOP
106 Brasstown Loop, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2600 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded TH in Pristine Condition. 3BR/3.5BA Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Gourmet Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters & Island off Spacious Family Room. Separate Living Room. Big Walkout Rec Room w/Full Bath.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
101 MASSIE DRIVE
101 Massie Drive, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1566 sqft
Sparkling Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher, ready for July 1st occupancy. Hardwood floors, newer roof and heat pump/central air, well insulated. Only a short distance to parks and shopping and less than 2 miles from Winchester city limits.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
405 LYNNEHAVEN DRIVE
405 Lynnehaven Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3044 sqft
Ready to fall in love? This gorgeous home has everything you want! Spectacular gourmet kitchen with double ovens and extra large island, upgraded wood flooring throughout the first level, huge master bedroom with sitting room and three more large

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
122 SEQUOIA DRIVE
122 Sequoia Dr, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2281 sqft
WONDERFUL ONE YEAR YOUNG MOVE-IN READY, WELL-DESIGNED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL THE FEATURES YOU'RE LOOKING FOR - BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN - GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS.
City Guide for Winchester, VA

Greetings, Winchester, Virginia apartment hunters, and welcome to the one-stop online shop for all your renting needs! Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, in the heart of the picturesque Shenandoah Valley, Winchester is a charming little historic city that boasts some of Old Dominion’s most unique apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Winchester? Then be sure to check out the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve put together, because your dream rental may be just a few clicks away! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winchester, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

