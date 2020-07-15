/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 PM
76 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University of Virginia, VA
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
225 Harvest Drive
225 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2526 sqft
225 Harvest Drive Available 09/01/20 225 Harvest Drive - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in Huntington Village off Old Ivy Road. Property comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
222 HARVEST DR
222 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 HARVEST DR in University of Virginia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of University of Virginia
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fry's Spring
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fry's Spring
231 Stribling Ave
231 Stribling Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Adorable Home Near the University of Virginia - Adorable home minutes to UVA Hospital and the grounds, John Paul Jones Arena and UVA Football's Scott Stadium.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Venable
809 Cabell Ave
809 Cabell Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Cabell Avenue - Great Location for UVA graduate schools, medical center and historical downtown Charlottesville. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, private backyard and much more.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
41 CANTERBURY RD
41 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
49 CANTERBURY RD
49 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
Convient and graceful Bellair, just minutes from UVA, shopping, country club sites and much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside/Eagles Landing/Condominiums
237 YELLOWSTONE DR
237 Yellowstone Drive, Albemarle County, VA
Where else in the Charlottesville area can you find a 4 bedroom/4 bath condo with monthly rent of $1680. HOA fees covered by the owner! This condo is located in the Eagles Landing community and is minutes away from UVA, downtown and I-64.
1 of 24
Last updated June 3 at 02:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Barracks Rugby
1715 RUGBY AVE
1715 Rugby Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1433 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious house in desirable Rugby Ave neighborhood available now! Each room in this house is wonderfully large and full of light.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2538 Out of Bounds Court
2538 Out of Bound Court, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1600 sqft
2538 Out of Bounds Court Available 07/07/20 Water/Sewer and Electricity Included! Convenient to UVA North Grounds & More! - AVAILABLE JULY 7th *The photos shown are similar to the unit available. This 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
142 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
Available 8/1/20. Zero steps to this wonderfully renovated three bedroom condominium! Open plan gets lots of light and has a enclosed patio for your enjoyment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
2420 BARRACKS PL
2420 Barracks Place, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
Available July 1st. This is a wonderfully renovated top floor Hessian Hills condo. Three bedrooms, bath and a half. Full of light and open floor plan.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2013 Inglewood Drive
2013 Inglewood Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1739 sqft
Brand New and Pet Friendly Stonefield Townhome! - AVAILABLE NOW - *Interior photos coming soon! This beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of University of Virginia
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
17 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1710 sqft
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext. - Like new townhome with three levels of living space in a fantastic location, close to the University, Downtown and 5th Street Station Shopping Center. This townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
464 Rolkin Rd
464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1932 sqft
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.
Similar Pages
University of Virginia 2 BedroomsUniversity of Virginia 3 BedroomsUniversity of Virginia Apartments with Balconies
University of Virginia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity of Virginia Apartments with ParkingUniversity of Virginia Apartments with Pools