Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 PM

76 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University of Virginia, VA

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
225 Harvest Drive
225 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2526 sqft
225 Harvest Drive Available 09/01/20 225 Harvest Drive - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in Huntington Village off Old Ivy Road. Property comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
222 HARVEST DR
222 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
222 HARVEST DR in University of Virginia
Results within 1 mile of University of Virginia
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fry's Spring
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fry's Spring
231 Stribling Ave
231 Stribling Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Adorable Home Near the University of Virginia - Adorable home minutes to UVA Hospital and the grounds, John Paul Jones Arena and UVA Football's Scott Stadium.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Venable
809 Cabell Ave
809 Cabell Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Cabell Avenue - Great Location for UVA graduate schools, medical center and historical downtown Charlottesville. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, private backyard and much more.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
41 CANTERBURY RD
41 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
49 CANTERBURY RD
49 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
Convient and graceful Bellair, just minutes from UVA, shopping, country club sites and much more.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside/Eagles Landing/Condominiums
237 YELLOWSTONE DR
237 Yellowstone Drive, Albemarle County, VA
Where else in the Charlottesville area can you find a 4 bedroom/4 bath condo with monthly rent of $1680. HOA fees covered by the owner! This condo is located in the Eagles Landing community and is minutes away from UVA, downtown and I-64.

Last updated June 3 at 02:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Barracks Rugby
1715 RUGBY AVE
1715 Rugby Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1433 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious house in desirable Rugby Ave neighborhood available now! Each room in this house is wonderfully large and full of light.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2538 Out of Bounds Court
2538 Out of Bound Court, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1600 sqft
2538 Out of Bounds Court Available 07/07/20 Water/Sewer and Electricity Included! Convenient to UVA North Grounds & More! - AVAILABLE JULY 7th *The photos shown are similar to the unit available. This 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
142 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
Available 8/1/20. Zero steps to this wonderfully renovated three bedroom condominium! Open plan gets lots of light and has a enclosed patio for your enjoyment.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
2420 BARRACKS PL
2420 Barracks Place, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
Available July 1st. This is a wonderfully renovated top floor Hessian Hills condo. Three bedrooms, bath and a half. Full of light and open floor plan.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2013 Inglewood Drive
2013 Inglewood Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1739 sqft
Brand New and Pet Friendly Stonefield Townhome! - AVAILABLE NOW - *Interior photos coming soon! This beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of University of Virginia
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
17 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1710 sqft
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext. - Like new townhome with three levels of living space in a fantastic location, close to the University, Downtown and 5th Street Station Shopping Center. This townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
464 Rolkin Rd
464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1932 sqft
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.

