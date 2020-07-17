All apartments in University of Virginia
Last updated July 17 2020

225 Harvest Drive

225 Harvest Drive · (434) 817-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA 22903
Huntington Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 225 Harvest Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2526 sqft

Amenities

225 Harvest Drive Available 09/01/20 225 Harvest Drive - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in Huntington Village off Old Ivy Road. Property comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. Lots of extra storage space in the basement (although owner does use a portion to store some items). No pets, no smoking and no undergrads.

Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.

Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

