Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool extra storage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

225 Harvest Drive Available 09/01/20 225 Harvest Drive - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in Huntington Village off Old Ivy Road. Property comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. Lots of extra storage space in the basement (although owner does use a portion to store some items). No pets, no smoking and no undergrads.



Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.



Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4108658)