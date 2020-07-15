82 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA
Sudley is a long way from the ocean, but this town still makes waves. There are TWO water parks in the community. Put on your bathing suit!
This northern Virginia community has just over 16,000 residents and is a peaceful part of the greater Washington D.C. metro area. Size doesn't matter in this town, though -- just because Sudley is small, doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot to offer. This area has a lot of history surrounding it. Historic Civil War era sites abound, including the historic Manassas Battlefield. History not your thing? Your biggest battle may be with man-made waves -- Ben Lomand Regional Park is well known for its water park. That's where you'll find all the cannonballs these days! Be prepared to make a splash. See more
Finding an apartment in Sudley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.