Apartment List
/
VA
/
sudley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

82 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA

Finding an apartment in Sudley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8251 Community Drive
8251 Community Drive, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Large End Unit Townhouse in Manassas - Large End unit townhouse in Irongate. This townhome has a large living room which opens to the fenced backyard w/shed, an eat-in Kitchen w/ceramic tile + separate dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Sudley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
25 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,385
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
8 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
15 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
20 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8231 RAMSEUR PLACE
8231 Ramseur Place, Bull Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2240 sqft
S P E C T A C U L A R - Mint condition Brick Front TH Backs to Trees. 2,400 total sqft HUGE Kitchen with Island and large dine in area. NEW CARPET THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. Deck off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lights in Spacious Living Room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.
Results within 5 miles of Sudley
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
54 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
22 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
25 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
61 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,348
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
70 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
City Guide for Sudley, VA

Sudley is a long way from the ocean, but this town still makes waves. There are TWO water parks in the community. Put on your bathing suit!

This northern Virginia community has just over 16,000 residents and is a peaceful part of the greater Washington D.C. metro area. Size doesn't matter in this town, though -- just because Sudley is small, doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot to offer. This area has a lot of history surrounding it. Historic Civil War era sites abound, including the historic Manassas Battlefield. History not your thing? Your biggest battle may be with man-made waves -- Ben Lomand Regional Park is well known for its water park. That's where you'll find all the cannonballs these days! Be prepared to make a splash. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sudley, VA

Finding an apartment in Sudley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Sudley 1 BedroomsSudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible ApartmentsSudley Apartments with Balconies
Sudley Apartments with GaragesSudley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with PoolsSudley Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia