195 Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42218 DEAN CHAPEL SQUARE
42218 Dean Chapel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2640 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3.
1 of 68
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
25399 PATRIOT TER
25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
Sunny and open upper-level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite, gas cooktop,
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
25359 Vacation Place
25359 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2817 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
24909 COATS SQUARE
24909 Coats Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1592 sqft
Coming soon!! Owners are repainting the home throughout and new carpets being installed. Available ASAP. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, town home in the highly sought after Westridge Community in Aldie. 1500+ sqft, 1 car garage, gourmet kitchen with island.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
42661 FREISTADT SQ
42661 Freistadt Square, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PLEASE WEAR MASK & REMOVE SHOES*MOVE RIGHT IN-IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 HALF BATHS & 2 CAR GARAGE*OPEN REC ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL WITH HALF BATH & LARGE CLOSET*9 FOOT CEILINGS ON UPPER
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
25179 BEACH PLACE
25179 Beach Place, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2889 sqft
ALMOST 2,900 SQ FT-TREX DECK BACKS TO TREES-HARDWOOD MAIN LEVEL-GOURMET KITCHEN HIGHLIGHTED BY CHERRY CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERS-3 SIDED FIREPLACE BETWEEN FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM-MASTER BEDROOM INCLUDES VAULTED CEILINGS, SITTING ROOM &
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
41891 FRASER DOWNS TERRACE
41891 Fraser Downs Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2422 sqft
EXCELLENT 3 BEDROOM,3 FULL BATH & 1 HALF BATH ,LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IN SEVEN HILLS COMMUNITY. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND IN DINING ROOM . UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,42" CABINETS,CENTER ISLAND,9' CEILINGS.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
42619 HARLOW MEADOWS TERRACE
42619 Harlow Meadows Terrace, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3150 sqft
6 years young, 3150 sq ft 3 BR + REC ROOM LUXURY townhouse in Arcola Center, an upscale "Town Center" community close to route 50, Loudoun County Pkwy and Dulles airport.
1 of 58
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25461 LEMON TREE PL
25461 Lemon Tree Place, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
THE STATELY "HIGHGROVE" FLOORPLAN AN ELEGANT RESIDENCE, WITH OVER 4,000 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. BRICK FRONT. 3-CAR SIDE LOAD GARAGE. 2-STORY FOYER WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS & DUAL STAIRCASE.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
25225 SPLIT CREEK TERRACE
25225 Split Creek Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1827 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1 car gar townhome style condo. Hardwood floors, Kitchen w/ granite counters and SS appliances. Spacious bright living room. Master bedroom w/ master bath w/ separate shower & soaking tub.
1 of 81
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25915 TALMONT DRIVE
25915 Talmont Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2768 sqft
Top two floors (2400 sqft) of this beautiful independent house is being offered for rent for a decent rental price.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25222 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2681 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious, and Recently upgraded End-Unit townhouse! Overlooks beautiful sunsets. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Newly finished Office on Main Level, Brand New Built-In Entertainment Center.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25332 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25332 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
CLOSE TO 2,700 FINISHED SQUARE FEET*4 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42761 HOLLINGSWORTH TER
42761 Hollingsworth Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
FRESHLY PAINTED*END UNIT TOWNHOUSE W/4 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22952 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22952 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Amazing location in Brambleton. Walk to restaurants, movies & all Brambleton Town Center events. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet and TV.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22988 FOX FIRE TERRACE
22988 Fox Fire Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1978 sqft
Prime location. Brick front, two rear loading car garage. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms Freshly painted, new carpet, gourmet kitchen with fireplace. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet & TV.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE
44056 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1542 sqft
Stunning townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo! Located in East Gate community with great schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE
25506 Crossfield Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2412 sqft
First Time ever offered for Lease! Gorgeous light filled Brick front Garage End unit TH w/ 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, Hardwood on entire Main Level. You will love the natural lights- Sky lights in Breakfast area.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25908 KIMBERLY ROSE DRIVE
25908 Kimberly Rose Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2842 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH LARGE 3 LEVEL HOME THAT SHOWS LIKE MODEL!!! FRESHLY PAINTED! SPACIOUS CORNER LOT WITH NICE LANDSCAPING AND A 2 CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN W/BLACK APPLIANCES, HARDWOODS, FINISHED BASEMENT AND MANY MORE UPGRADES....
