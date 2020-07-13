/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM
119 Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA with pool
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
41942 CINNABAR SQUARE
41942 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2928 sqft
Immaculate!! VERY PRIVATE!! Full basement with One full bath for rent. Community pool, tot lots and walking trails. All UTILITIES* are included in the rent including CABLE & INTERNET for one person only.
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
25359 Vacation Place
25359 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2817 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.
1 of 22
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
25175 HUMMOCKY TERRACE
25175 Hummocky Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2800 sqft
WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE STONE RIDGE COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZED GOURMET KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS!! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC AND TRAY CEILING***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
24909 COATS SQUARE
24909 Coats Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1592 sqft
Available ASAP. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, town home in the highly sought after Westridge Community in Aldie. 1500+ sqft, 1 car garage, gourmet kitchen with island. Open concept with rear patio and loads of parking. Fresh Paint and new carpets throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25127 NEPTUNE TERRACE
25127 Neptune Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1650 sqft
Charming townhouse located in South Riding! Gorgeous property features two master bedroom suites with walk-in closets + additional bedroom and full bath on the entry-level.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
43012 MATTIES TERRACE
43012 Matties Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2452 sqft
********PLEASE CALL RENU AT 703-622-8113 FOR SHOWINGS AND MORE INFO. ***********BEAUTIFUL 2 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD OF SOUTH VILLAGE . 3BR, 2FULL AND 2HALF BATH.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22942 EVERSOLE TER
22942 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 HOUR NOTICE PLEASE. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID GUIDELINES TO REMOVE SHOES & WEAR MASKS. RENT INCLUDES VERIZON FIOS, HD VIDEO & MULTIPLE POOLS. NEXT TO TOT LOTS, TOWN CENTER & GYM. OVER 3,000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42761 HOLLINGSWORTH TER
42761 Hollingsworth Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
FRESHLY PAINTED*END UNIT TOWNHOUSE W/4 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE
44056 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1542 sqft
Stunning townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo! Located in East Gate community with great schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23258 HANWORTH STREET
23258 Hanworth Street, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
3302 sqft
Very Large ..Beautiful 3bedroom 3.5 bathrooms in the Loudoun Valley Community with excellent condition. Community Clubhouse, Community Pool and Playground.Excellent condition .Close to shopping areas!! Easily access to Dulles Toll Road and Route 50.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE
25506 Crossfield Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2412 sqft
First Time ever offered for Lease! Gorgeous light filled Brick front Garage End unit TH w/ 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, Hardwood on entire Main Level. You will love the natural lights- Sky lights in Breakfast area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET
43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2835 sqft
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22703 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22703 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Best home in Ashburn~Features Include 12"x12" Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Upgraded Appliances! Owner's Suite w/Dual Walk-In Closets,Private Covered Deck & Luxury Bath! Great Location! Short Walk to the Town Center,Private Pool, Rec Center,
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY
22817 Nichols Farm Way, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3766 sqft
Immaculately maintained single family home with 3 finished levels in Loudoun Valley Estates. Beautifully Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire house. 4/5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath on the main level.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE
43579 Wheat Berry Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Sun Filled Three Level Townhouse with Two Car Garage. Four Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors. Breakfast/Sitting Area next to Kitchen with access to Balcony. East Gate Community with Pool. Close to Shopping Center & Restaurants.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43553 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
43081 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
43081 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2188 sqft
GREAT BRICK FRONT END UNIT GARAGE TH IN GOLF COMMUNI. LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH C-ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER_TOP, GAS COOKTOP; SS APPLIANCES & CERAMIC FLOOR, WALK OUT TO LARGE DECK.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25547 GWYNNETH SQUARE
25547 Gwynneth Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2148 sqft
Spacious and bright. large (2148 sqft) town house with deck located in beautiful community. Open-Floor plan. On main floor, open living/dining room, ceramic tile in kitchen and family room with gas fire place in main floor with rear deck.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE
23351 Milltown Knoll Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2174 sqft
COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
Similar Pages
Stone Ridge 1 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Ridge 3 BedroomsStone Ridge Accessible Apartments
Stone Ridge Apartments with BalconyStone Ridge Apartments with GarageStone Ridge Apartments with GymStone Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStone Ridge Apartments with Parking