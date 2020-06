Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable cottage 7 miles (and 15 minutes) from Rt 50 / Howesllville Rd. This 2 bedroom / 1 bath home has been nicely renovated with granite countertops and stainless appliances, beautifully tiled shower and HVAC that's less then 5 years old! Cozy up in front of the large wood burning fireplace or take in the forest scenery on the front porch. This home is the perfect blend of mountain retreat and modern convenience.