Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

716 5th Street SW Available 06/22/20 Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11’ ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher & gas cooking, granite counter tops & subway tile backsplash. Ceramic tile bath with clawfoot tub and shower. Bedroom with walk-in closet & stacked washer/dryer provided. Front & rear entrances, inviting outdoor space with gardens and patio plus off-street parking. Central heating & air and gas log fireplace. Tenant responsible for gas & electric. Water is included.



**Credit check with 625+ score required prior to showing appointment.

**Pets: Case by Case

**Sec Dep: $1095; App Fee $40/per; Day of Lease Signing $1095; 2nd Month Pro-rated



Managed By:

Park Place Realtors

445 Elm Ave SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

www.PPRVA.com



(RLNE5796471)