Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

716 5th Street SW

716 5th Street Southwest · (540) 342-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

716 5th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24016
Old Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 716 5th Street SW · Avail. Jun 22

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
716 5th Street SW Available 06/22/20 Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE NOW**
ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11’ ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher & gas cooking, granite counter tops & subway tile backsplash. Ceramic tile bath with clawfoot tub and shower. Bedroom with walk-in closet & stacked washer/dryer provided. Front & rear entrances, inviting outdoor space with gardens and patio plus off-street parking. Central heating & air and gas log fireplace. Tenant responsible for gas & electric. Water is included.

**Credit check with 625+ score required prior to showing appointment.
**Pets: Case by Case
**Sec Dep: $1095; App Fee $40/per; Day of Lease Signing $1095; 2nd Month Pro-rated

Managed By:
Park Place Realtors
445 Elm Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
www.PPRVA.com

(RLNE5796471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 5th Street SW have any available units?
716 5th Street SW has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 5th Street SW have?
Some of 716 5th Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 5th Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
716 5th Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 5th Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 5th Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 716 5th Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 716 5th Street SW does offer parking.
Does 716 5th Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 5th Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 5th Street SW have a pool?
No, 716 5th Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 716 5th Street SW have accessible units?
No, 716 5th Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 716 5th Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 5th Street SW has units with dishwashers.
