All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like
3938 Dakota Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, VA
/
3938 Dakota Ave NW
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

3938 Dakota Ave NW

3938 Dakota Avenue Northwest · (540) 206-3535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3938 Dakota Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA 24017
South Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*$850.00 per month

*We collect a first and last months rent instead of a deposit.

*Our application fee is $40 for one person and $35 for each additional applicant.

*Pet fee is $250 per pet non-refundable pet fee along with a $20 pet rent per month.

*We ask that you please drive by the property to make sure that you like the home and the area it is in.

*We require on all our rentals that the applicant has at least 3 times the rent in take home pay after taxes, a good rental reference and no evictions or rental judgements against you within the last 3-4 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3938 Dakota Ave NW have any available units?
3938 Dakota Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, VA.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 3938 Dakota Ave NW have?
Some of 3938 Dakota Ave NW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3938 Dakota Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
3938 Dakota Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 Dakota Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3938 Dakota Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 3938 Dakota Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 3938 Dakota Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 3938 Dakota Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 Dakota Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 Dakota Ave NW have a pool?
No, 3938 Dakota Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 3938 Dakota Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 3938 Dakota Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 Dakota Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 Dakota Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln
Roanoke, VA 24018
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW
Roanoke, VA 24019
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave
Roanoke, VA 24016
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast
Roanoke, VA 24012
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln
Roanoke, VA 24018
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW
Roanoke, VA 24017

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 BedroomsRoanoke Apartments with ParkingRoanoke Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoanoke Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VADaleville, VARadford, VALexington, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VAChristiansburg, VABlacksburg, VADanville, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson College of Health SciencesVirginia Western Community CollegeCentral Virginia Community CollegeRoanoke CollegeLiberty University