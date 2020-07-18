All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated July 5 2020 at 7:04 AM

3834 Darlington Road Southwest · (540) 230-6917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3834 Darlington Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24018
Deyerle

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom plus office, 3 bathroom house in Roanoke. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and partial gym. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,900/month rent. $1,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cathy at 540-230-6917 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 Darlington Road Southwest have any available units?
3834 Darlington Road Southwest has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 3834 Darlington Road Southwest have?
Some of 3834 Darlington Road Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 Darlington Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3834 Darlington Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 Darlington Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3834 Darlington Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3834 Darlington Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3834 Darlington Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 3834 Darlington Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3834 Darlington Road Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 Darlington Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 3834 Darlington Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3834 Darlington Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3834 Darlington Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 Darlington Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 Darlington Road Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3834 Darlington Road Southwest?
