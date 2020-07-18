3834 Darlington Road Southwest

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom plus office, 3 bathroom house in Roanoke. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and partial gym. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,900/month rent. $1,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cathy at 540-230-6917 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.