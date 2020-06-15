All apartments in Radford
1160 A East Main Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1160 A East Main Street

1160 E Main St · (540) 320-5622
Location

1160 E Main St, Radford, VA 24141

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1160 A East Main Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and Radford University.

Large rooms with tall ceilings throughout.
Laundry facility located in the building.
Water, sewer and dumpster access included with rent.

Apply online at www.nrvpropertymanagement.com

Rented by broker
NRV Property Management
331 A West Main Street
Radford, VA 24141

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5845428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 A East Main Street have any available units?
1160 A East Main Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1160 A East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1160 A East Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 A East Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 A East Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1160 A East Main Street offer parking?
No, 1160 A East Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 1160 A East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 A East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 A East Main Street have a pool?
No, 1160 A East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1160 A East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1160 A East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 A East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 A East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 A East Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 A East Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
