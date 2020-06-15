Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and Radford University.



Large rooms with tall ceilings throughout.

Laundry facility located in the building.

Water, sewer and dumpster access included with rent.



Apply online at www.nrvpropertymanagement.com



Rented by broker

NRV Property Management

331 A West Main Street

Radford, VA 24141



No Dogs Allowed



