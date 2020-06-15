Amenities
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and Radford University.
Large rooms with tall ceilings throughout.
Laundry facility located in the building.
Water, sewer and dumpster access included with rent.
Apply online at www.nrvpropertymanagement.com
Rented by broker
NRV Property Management
331 A West Main Street
Radford, VA 24141
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5845428)