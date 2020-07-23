/
radford county
34 Apartments for rent in Radford County, VA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
500 Downey Street
500 Downey Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
500 Downey Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home in Radford - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom home in Radford has a detached garage and an outbuilding. Inside it has hardwood floors and a nice layout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1160 A East Main Street
1160 E Main St, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
315 Clement St Apt. B
315 Clement St, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 bedroom Radford Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath town-home in Radford Within walking distance to RU Central Heating and Air This property does not allow pets No Smoking For rent by Broker www.NRVPropertymanagement.com 540-320-5622 (RLNE3254702)
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
905 W Second Street
905 2nd St, Radford, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
This farmhouse is full of history. From the foundation to the roof, it has stood since 1900. West end of Radford, a corner lot, one block from main street and Post Office.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
807 10th Street
807 10th Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Radford Cottage, 2BR / 1 BA Available March 2020 - This 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is located in central Radford location. Private driveway with carport. It will be Available mid-March 2020. Gas Furnace Heat No Pets and No Smoking at this location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
3006 E Shires Circle
3006 Shire Cir, Fairlawn, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Efficiency Homes available for Short Term Leases at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Efficiency Homes available at 3030Pepper's Ferry Fully furnished Include Kitchenette with Refrigerator,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
185 Sage Lane
185 Sage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2518 sqft
3+ Bedroom / 3 1/2 Bathroom. Easy access to US 460, I 81, and Peppers Ferry Road - You will enjoy spending time in this bright, airy home perfectly located between Christiansburg and Blacksburg off Peppers Ferry Road.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
3006 Shires Circle
3006 Shire Circle, Belview, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3006 Shires Circle Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Town Home available for Short Term Leases at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
3030 Peppers Ferry Road NW - 3020 Shires Lane
3030 Peppers Ferry Road, Belview, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3030 Peppers Ferry Road NW - 3020 Shires Lane Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Town Homes available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry Fully furnished with front and rear entrances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
Murphy
219 Highview Drive
219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1792 sqft
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
225 Twig Street
225 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1854 sqft
225 Twig Street Available 08/14/20 Oak Tree Townhome 3 Bed; 3.5 Bath, The Bella- August 14th - Oak Tree Townhome -3 Story; 3 Bed; 3.5 Bath; The Bella floorplan.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1045 Oak Tree Blvd
1045 Oaktree Blvd, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
1045 Oak Tree Blvd Available 08/17/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 3 Bedroom; 2 Baths w/ Basement August 17th - Oak Tree Townhome- 3 Bedroom; 2 Baths w/ Basement available for August 17th move in. Apply online today! (RLNE5976496)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Hethwood - Prices Fork
613 Cambridge Rd
613 Cambridge Road, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
613 Cambridge Rd Available 08/05/20 Hethwood Townhome 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath August 5th - Blacksburg townhome located in highly desirable Hethwood neighborhood; available for August 5th move in.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4080 Riner Road
4080 Riner Road, Riner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
4080 Riner Road Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom home in Riner - This 2 Bedroom home in Riner is within walking distance to Auburn Schools. It has a private driveway with plenty of parking and several out buildings.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
103 Longview Drive
103 Longview Drive, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Christiansburg, 2 BR/ 1 BA, Available July 10th - 2BR / 1BA located in Christiansburg. Ranch style, 1 level. New kitchen floor, hardwood floors throughout. Large back yard. Quiet neighborhood. Pets negotiable.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
350 Huff Heritage Lane
350 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1847 sqft
350 Huff Heritage Lane Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Townhome- 3- Bed, 2.5 - Bath, with garage, covered patio, fireplace, washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
McBryde
924 McBryde Lane
924 Mcbryde Lane, Blacksburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Care Garage - This is a 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath House with a 2-car garage. Unit has hardwood floors and carpet along with a heat pump, washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and disposal.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available Now! - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Downtown Blacksburg
401 South Main St Unit 301
401 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1458 sqft
Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
625 School Lane
625 School Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
625 School Lane Available 09/12/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Christiansburg - 3 Bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Half-bath with living area on main level. Located in a central Christiansburg neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
685 E. Main Street
685 East Main Street Northeast, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
685 E. Main Street Available 10/15/20 Christiansburg 3 bedroom Available in October - 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Large basement with a recreation room. Partially fenced yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
220 ROUDABUSH Drive
220 Roudabush Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1890 sqft
Two Story Home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Also a two car garage. HOA cuts grass. All appliances, Deck, Convenient to shopping and easy access to By Passes Lease start date is January 2, 2020. Call Rebecca for Showing 808-8709
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
Hethwood - Prices Fork
2513 Manchester Street
2513 Manchester Street, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2142 sqft
This lovely house is on a culdasac in the highly desirable neighborhood of Hethwood. There is a second living room down stairs along with a washer and dryer hookup. Amazing landscaping makes the outside just as lovely as the inside.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Radford County area include Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Roanoke, Salem, Daleville, Christiansburg, and Blacksburg have apartments for rent.