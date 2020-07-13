Apartment List
/
VA
/
portsmouth
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

18 Apartments under $700 for rent in Portsmouth, VA

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Port Norfolk
2624 Detroit Street
2624 Detroit St, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR WITH GAS AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS OWN ELECTRIC. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT WITH COPY OF PHOTO ID AND PROOF OF INCOME.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Brambleton
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Lamberts Point
1536 W 40th Street
1536 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
8 Bedrooms
$530
3441 sqft
THIS PRICE IS PER BEDROOM IN A SHARED HOUSE FOR ODU STUDENTS. 8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. only 2 bedrooms left!!! $530 per bedroom plus utilities.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1117 Poindexter Street
1117 Poindexter Street, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, efficiency apartment in Chesapeake. Simple one bedroom with low rent. No pets allowed. Section 8 approved home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Wythe
2712 Jamestown Avenue
2712 Jamestown Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
750 sqft
2 BED 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN SHELL GARDEN APARTMENTS LOCATED OFF POWHATAN PARKWAY. August occupancy offered. Current available units: 2712-1A is a downstairs unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Park Place
2918 Gazel Street - 1
2918 Gazel Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath Water and Sewage included Rent 699 700 sq ft

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Willoughby
1048 Little Bay Avenue
1048 Little Bay Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with gas heat. Carpet thru-out. Conveniently located near Interstate, Beach and Naval Bases.

1 of 6

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1324 22nd Street
1324 22nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit that is on the second floor of a duplex. Recently renovated. Located in an established neighborhood close to shopping and bus lines.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hudson Terrace
520 Bellwood Rd #6
520 Bellwood Rd, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
720 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 720 sq ft. Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, and much more! $625/Per/mo, Please call the office today 719-223-4830 text 757-534-7877

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hudson Terrace
520 Bellwood Rd #51
520 Bellwood Road, Newport News, VA
Studio
$600
377 sqft
Description Remodeled beautiful studio bedroom, 1 bath home, wood floors, new cabinets, granite countertops, new windows, tile floors, 3 tone paint, new appliances and large closets. $595.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean View
9621 8th Bay Street
9621 8th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath well maintained apt. building w/washer/dryer facility on site. Convenient to Naval Bases, Beach and shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
3 Stanton Court
3 Stanton Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR UNIT. WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED!

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
560 Ashlawn Dr #3
560 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Recently Updated One Bedroom Apartment - Lots of recent updates. Clean and well maintained. Vacant and available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5684525)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
1957 E Ocean View Avenue
1957 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Convenient to Naval Base.

July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Portsmouth rents increased slightly over the past month

Portsmouth rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $791 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortsmouth 3 BedroomsPortsmouth Apartments under $700Portsmouth Apartments under $800
    Portsmouth Apartments with BalconyPortsmouth Apartments with GaragePortsmouth Apartments with GymPortsmouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortsmouth Apartments with ParkingPortsmouth Apartments with Pool
    Portsmouth Apartments with Washer-DryerPortsmouth Cheap PlacesPortsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Luxury PlacesPortsmouth Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
    Hampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
    Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Edgefield

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
    Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
    Norfolk State University