Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace bathtub range

Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in much sought after Poquoson. Bathed in natural light, this home features open floor plan kitchen and great room. Formal dining and living rooms are perfect for entertaining. Super large master bedroom with ensuite bath and his and her walk in closets. Apply at rentingpeninsula.com