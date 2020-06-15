All apartments in Poquoson
200 Fountains Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

200 Fountains Lane

200 Fountains Ln · No Longer Available
Location

200 Fountains Ln, Poquoson, VA 23662
Central Poquoson

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
The Fountains of Poquoson offer luxurious apartment living in Poquoson. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit faces the city side of Poquoson and offers over 1200 square feet of living space. There is lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen with pantry and there is a breakfast area for dining. The bathrooms are large and offer lots of storage space. Features include in the master bath walk in shower, handicapped accessible unit with granite counter tops. These apartments come with elevator access and parking. Apartments border city trail, shopping, and you are located closes to military bases, recreational parks and marina. Ask about this month's specials.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Fountains Lane have any available units?
200 Fountains Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poquoson, VA.
What amenities does 200 Fountains Lane have?
Some of 200 Fountains Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Fountains Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Fountains Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Fountains Lane pet-friendly?
No, 200 Fountains Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poquoson.
Does 200 Fountains Lane offer parking?
Yes, 200 Fountains Lane does offer parking.
Does 200 Fountains Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Fountains Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Fountains Lane have a pool?
No, 200 Fountains Lane does not have a pool.
Does 200 Fountains Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 200 Fountains Lane has accessible units.
Does 200 Fountains Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Fountains Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Fountains Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Fountains Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
