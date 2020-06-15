200 Fountains Lane

Amenities

The Fountains of Poquoson offer luxurious apartment living in Poquoson. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit faces the city side of Poquoson and offers over 1200 square feet of living space. There is lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen with pantry and there is a breakfast area for dining. The bathrooms are large and offer lots of storage space. Features include in the master bath walk in shower, handicapped accessible unit with granite counter tops. These apartments come with elevator access and parking. Apartments border city trail, shopping, and you are located closes to military bases, recreational parks and marina. Ask about this month's specials.