2142 Saranac Court Available 09/01/20 Over 2,000 Sqft Pantops Townhouse With Mountain/Sunset Views! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st



This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.



The 2,156 finished sqft attached home features light-filled spaces with high ceilings and accent molding, hardwood flooring throughout the main level, front loading washer and dryer on the bedroom level, two balconies with mountain and sunset views, and an attached 1 car garage.



The main level of the home features an open living room and eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a center island and a half bath. Access to the main level balcony is located off of the living room. The top level includes a master bedroom with access to the 2nd balcony, and a private bath, plus two additional bedrooms, a full hallway bath, and the laundry closet.



The lower, walk out level of the home offers a family room/home office or 4th bedroom option with a private half bath. Enjoy the rear deck, and the shared grassy backyard space, which opens up to a walking trail and a playground.



Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup, exterior maintenance, and snow removal.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stone-Robinson Elementary

* Burley Middle

* Monticello High



No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,925 due. First month's rent of $1,925 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



