All apartments in Pantops
Find more places like 2142 Saranac Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pantops, VA
/
2142 Saranac Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2142 Saranac Court

2142 Saranac Court · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pantops
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2142 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2142 Saranac Court · Avail. Sep 1

$1,925

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
2142 Saranac Court Available 09/01/20 Over 2,000 Sqft Pantops Townhouse With Mountain/Sunset Views! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st

This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The 2,156 finished sqft attached home features light-filled spaces with high ceilings and accent molding, hardwood flooring throughout the main level, front loading washer and dryer on the bedroom level, two balconies with mountain and sunset views, and an attached 1 car garage.

The main level of the home features an open living room and eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a center island and a half bath. Access to the main level balcony is located off of the living room. The top level includes a master bedroom with access to the 2nd balcony, and a private bath, plus two additional bedrooms, a full hallway bath, and the laundry closet.

The lower, walk out level of the home offers a family room/home office or 4th bedroom option with a private half bath. Enjoy the rear deck, and the shared grassy backyard space, which opens up to a walking trail and a playground.

Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup, exterior maintenance, and snow removal.

This property is within the following school district:

* Stone-Robinson Elementary
* Burley Middle
* Monticello High

No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,925 due. First month's rent of $1,925 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2726119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Saranac Court have any available units?
2142 Saranac Court has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2142 Saranac Court have?
Some of 2142 Saranac Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Saranac Court currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Saranac Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Saranac Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Saranac Court is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Saranac Court offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Saranac Court offers parking.
Does 2142 Saranac Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 Saranac Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Saranac Court have a pool?
No, 2142 Saranac Court does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Saranac Court have accessible units?
No, 2142 Saranac Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Saranac Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 Saranac Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Saranac Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Saranac Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2142 Saranac Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr
Pantops, VA 22911

Similar Pages

Pantops 2 BedroomsPantops 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pantops 3 BedroomsPantops Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pantops Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Culpeper, VAHollymead, VALake Monticello, VA
University of Virginia, VALake of the Woods, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityJames Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
University of Virginia-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity