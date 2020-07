Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Call agent for details. What a wonderful home located on almost 1 acre with great views from the front porch!!! Completely remodeled in 2005 with recent updates means old world charm with modern amenities. Very spacious bedrooms. Fenced in yard area for pets. The master bedroom has a sitting area and 2 walk- in closets! Great build-ins in the living area. Closed in side porch and mud room. It is a must see. apartment in the back is occupied. Pets on case by case.