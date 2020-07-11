/
apartments with washer dryer
221 Apartments for rent in Mantua, VA with washer-dryer
Mantua
Mantua
3312 ROCKY MOUNT ROAD
3312 Rocky Mount Road, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1349 sqft
Split Foyer in sought after Mantua! Granite, SS and maple cabinets in the kitchen. Private deck and peaceful backyard. Close to shopping, Vienna Metro & Bus. In the Woodson Pyramid!
Mantua
Mantua
3863 PERSIMMON CIRCLE
3863 Persimmon Circle, Mantua, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1610 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Large 2BR, 2BA plus den unit featuring LR fireplace, upgraded KT with pantry, walk-in closet, utility room for storage, patio and more. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes.
Results within 1 mile of Mantua
Merrifield
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,508
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Merrifield
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Dwell Vienna Metro
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1045 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
The Amberleigh
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Merrifield
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Scout on the Circle
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Merrifield
Merrifield
9233 BAILEY LN
9233 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available to move in on August 12th. No showing until July 1st( tenant occupied). 24 hours notice. 24 months (2 years)rent terms preferred.
9718 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9718 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
894 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo! This condo has been completely remodeled- new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, renovated bathroom, large bedroom and living area, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer in the unit,
Merrifield
Merrifield
3030 TALKING ROCK DR
3030 Talking Rock Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed.
Merrifield
Merrifield
2815 BALLIETT COURT
2815 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2228 sqft
Incredible chance to enjoy Mosaic District w Cool Eateries & Great Shopping! * Tysons & 2 Metros practically at your doorstep * Easy Access to I66, Airports * Handsome Brick End TH 4 BR, 2.5.
Merrifield
Merrifield
2926 MAINSTONE DR
2926 Mainstone Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant !! Available immediate to rent. 3 Level End Unit Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 Full, 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Garage within couple of miles from Vienna , Dunn Loring Metros & Mosaic District. Lot of Natural light in the property.
3041 SOUTHERN ELM COURT
3041 SOUTHERN ELM COURT
3041 Southern Elm Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WALK TO VIENNA METRO-or use bus service. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in sought after Circle Woods. Located with easy access to George Mason U, Vienna Metro, Pan Am. Shopping center shops, Blake Lane.
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.
Merrifield
Merrifield
3165 FAIRBURY LANE
3165 Fairbury Lane, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3165 FAIRBURY LANE in Merrifield. View photos, descriptions and more!
2974 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2974 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2974 Rittenhouse Cir, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1418 sqft
Beautiful Tri-Level Townhome located in The Lofts at Metro West featuring a one-car garage, open floor plan, high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, fully equipped kitchen with island, large Owner Suite with walk-in closets and double vanity, washer,
Merrifield
Merrifield
3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT
3144 Goldenwave Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2864 sqft
ONE YEAR OLD -- Served As The Model Home For Metro Row! * The First Set of Tenants Took Great Care of This Home! * Incredible Amenities! * Just Have a Look At The Pictures And See For Yourself! * Large Rooms * All The Latest Upgrades * Plus The
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living
Merrifield
Merrifield
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
Merrifield
Merrifield
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to Vienna Metro and Merrifield Town Center. Located behind Pan Am shopping center at Nutley and 29: Walk to Starbucks, Dry cleaner, Safeway, CVS, gas station, Microcenter and more.
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles.
2921 DEER HOLLOW WAY
2921 DEER HOLLOW WAY
2921 Deer Hollow Way, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location! Beautiful luxurious condo walk to Vienna metro stations and close to George mason university, fort belvoir, Pentagon and shopping centers. So many conveniences close by this is truly a lovely condo. (requirements: rental app.
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.
