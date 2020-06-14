Apartment List
VA
/
loudoun valley estates
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Loudoun Valley Estates renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms ar... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1221 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.
Results within 1 mile of Loudoun Valley Estates
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3710 sqft
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
Results within 5 miles of Loudoun Valley Estates
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
48 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Ashburn Village
11 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Broadlands South
18 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
91 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Loudoun Valley Estates renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

