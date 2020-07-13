/
/
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
15 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Leesburg, VA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
784 BALLS BLUFF ROAD NE
784 Balls Bluff Road Northeast, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1736 sqft
24 hrs notice to see the unit///Lower Level walkout basement. Efficiency, One big bedroom only, and full bath. ,. Beautiful Kitchenette with microwave, coffee maker, and burner for cooking. . Private entry, Rent includes utilities and internet.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20402 COOL FERN SQUARE
20402 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
560 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Basement level apartment for one person only with a walkout private entrance to the back yard and street. Living room with kitchenette area, bedroom and full bath. Unfurnished or partially finished as renter needs. Street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20605 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20605 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
862 sqft
1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Ashburn Village at Lakeshore Condos. Walkout patio just feet from the lake. Minutes from Dulles Airport and Route 7. Exceptional views of Pavilion Lake from all areas of the condo.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
41861 Rawnsley Dr
41861 Rawnsley Dr, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1130 sqft
Available 08/01/20 In-law Suite for Rent Available August 1st - Property Id: 319492 Spacious One bedroom Walk up basement In a very good condition, located in a quiet Brambleton Neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B
16306 Clarkes Gap Road, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
611 sqft
Beautiful Country Bungalow - Rare find! 1 bedroom house on estate property with fenced yard, chicken coop, large front porch, on-demand hot water, washer, dryer, fully renovated yet rustic feel. Lots of doors and windows open to incredible views.
Results within 10 miles of Leesburg
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
316 ARGUS PLACE
316 Argus Place, Sugarland Run, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1736 sqft
24 hrs notice to see the unit///Lower Level unit for rent. Efficiency, One big bedroom, and a small den can be used as a bedroom with full bath. ,. Fridge and microwave, and small burner for cooking. . , Rent includes all utilities and internet
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER
20387 Briarcliff Terrace, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1819 sqft
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER - 1 bedroom and 1 bath first floor of townhouse. Seperate entrance and fenced in yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906365)
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
41942 CINNABAR SQUARE
41942 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2928 sqft
Immaculate!! VERY PRIVATE!! Full basement with One full bath for rent. Community pool, tot lots and walking trails. All UTILITIES* are included in the rent including CABLE & INTERNET for one person only.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
23390 EPPERSON SQUARE
23390 Epperson Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
4020 sqft
****AVAILABLE 07/01/2020 AND ONWARDS**** - RENTING A SINGLE BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE CLOSET AND SHARED FULL BATHROOM LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF A TOWNHOUSE FOR $1,000/MO.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
19960 FISHER AVE
19960 Fisher Avenue, Poolesville, MD
Studio
$1,000
Amazing opportunity in the heart of Poolesville!! Retail/office space available. Owner will entertain joint ventures with qualified principals. Very close to Poolesville HS. The Frederick Poole house is in the Heart of Poolesville.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
Similar Pages
Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeesburg 3 BedroomsLeesburg Apartments under $1,200Leesburg Apartments under $1,400Leesburg Apartments under $1,700
Leesburg Apartments under $1500Leesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with GarageLeesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeesburg Apartments with ParkingLeesburg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA