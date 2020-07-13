/
179 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA
$
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
8200 Crossbrook Ct 201
8200 Crossbrook Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Renovated 2 BR Condo, Great Location in Lorton, VA - Property Id: 312681 Recently remodeled 2 BR, 1.5 Bath, two-level condo in Lorton, Va. One reserved parking space near front door. MBA completely remodeled. New fixtures in 1/2 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Hill
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
$
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.
9640 POTTERS HILL CIRCLE
9640 Potters Hill Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2704 sqft
Spacious townhome w/ gleaming wood floor in the huge kitchen/family room w/ gas fireplace, luxury master bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower,2 walk-in master closets, rec room w/ walk-out and 2 car garage.
7973 ALMEDA COURT
7973 Almeda Court, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2620 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. Great Location....... close to Ft Belvoir, NGA, I-95, VRE. This Beautiful Large Single Family Home features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage.
8284 CRESTMONT CIR
8284 Crestmont Circle, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice 2 BR 1.5 Bath Pepperwood in a great location. Walkout basement to a huge fenced yard backing to woods. Recently painted, newer carpet, too. Newer HVAC, some new windows. No smokers or pets - application fee is $55 per adult.
12801 Cara Dr
12801 Cara Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1621 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cara Drive - Property Id: 316465 Three bed rooms, two and half bath, large three floors town house with 1621 ft2. Located in a convenience location and easy access to highway. Great community.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel Hill
$
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
$
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
$
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
$
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
$
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
$
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
