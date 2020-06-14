All apartments in Lake Monticello
38 MOREWOOD PL
Last updated June 14 2020

38 MOREWOOD PL

38 Morewood Place · (434) 996-0303
Location

38 Morewood Place, Lake Monticello, VA 22963

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2426 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home on fantastic lot in gated communities. Just steps to beach, fenced in backyard, beautiful covered porch and 2 car garage. Spacious family room, formal dining and living rooms. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking large fenced yard. Large master suite with sitting room and en-suite bath including soaking tub and separate shower, double vanities, large walk-in closet and second closet. Additional 3 spacious bedrooms. Level lot. Amenities include lake, playgrounds, tennis courts, golf course and pool. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 MOREWOOD PL have any available units?
38 MOREWOOD PL has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 MOREWOOD PL have?
Some of 38 MOREWOOD PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 MOREWOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
38 MOREWOOD PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 MOREWOOD PL pet-friendly?
No, 38 MOREWOOD PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Monticello.
Does 38 MOREWOOD PL offer parking?
Yes, 38 MOREWOOD PL does offer parking.
Does 38 MOREWOOD PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 MOREWOOD PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 MOREWOOD PL have a pool?
Yes, 38 MOREWOOD PL has a pool.
Does 38 MOREWOOD PL have accessible units?
No, 38 MOREWOOD PL does not have accessible units.
Does 38 MOREWOOD PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 MOREWOOD PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 MOREWOOD PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 MOREWOOD PL does not have units with air conditioning.
