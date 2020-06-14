38 MOREWOOD PL

Amenities
Beautiful home on fantastic lot in gated communities. Just steps to beach, fenced in backyard, beautiful covered porch and 2 car garage. Spacious family room, formal dining and living rooms. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking large fenced yard. Large master suite with sitting room and en-suite bath including soaking tub and separate shower, double vanities, large walk-in closet and second closet. Additional 3 spacious bedrooms. Level lot. Amenities include lake, playgrounds, tennis courts, golf course and pool. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.