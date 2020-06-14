38 MOREWOOD PL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home on fantastic lot in gated communities. Just steps to beach, fenced in backyard, beautiful covered porch and 2 car garage. Spacious family room, formal dining and living rooms. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking large fenced yard. Large master suite with sitting room and en-suite bath including soaking tub and separate shower, double vanities, large walk-in closet and second closet. Additional 3 spacious bedrooms. Level lot. Amenities include lake, playgrounds, tennis courts, golf course and pool. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.