Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

*Move In* June 21, 2020** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.5bath + NO yard work! - This wonderful home offers both traditional elements and modern touches, which blend beautifully to create the perfect atmosphere for comfortable and casual living. Classic touches everywhere; crown molding, wood burning fireplace, granite finishes, fine cabinetry, oak hardwood, carpet and tiled floors. New energy efficient windows installed in 2019! Driveway Parking (NO garage)



Lease rent INCLUDES: HOA dues, landscape maintenance, quarterly pest control treatment and refuse collection.



Main Level:

• Welcoming entry foyer

• Living room + French doors + recessed lighting

• Kitchen + efficient floor plan + recessed lighting + stainless steel appliances + granite counter tops + tile back splash + large granite breakfast bar + pantry

• Family room + wood burning fireplace + recessed lighting

• Powder room



Upper Level:

• Landing

• Elegant hall bath with tile tub surround

• Linen storage

• Laundry HOOK-UPS are upstairs (Washer/Dryer NOT INCLUDED)

• Master bedroom + vaulted ceiling + walk-in closet

• Master bath + shower + linen storage

• Bedroom2

• Bedroom3



Schools: Fluvanna County Public Schools

Lake Monticello Community: http://www.lmoavoice.org/



Tenant responsible for: HOA registration ($50), HOA Vehicle Barcode, electric, water, telephone/cable/internet and monthly HVAC filter changes



APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:

• Sorry NO Undergraduate Students

• Sorry NO housing vouchers

• Credit score of 680 or greater (NO accounts in collections)

• Good employment and previous landlord verification required

• Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount

• Application Fee $35

• Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application

• Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals



