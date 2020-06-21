Amenities
*Move In* June 21, 2020** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.5bath + NO yard work! - This wonderful home offers both traditional elements and modern touches, which blend beautifully to create the perfect atmosphere for comfortable and casual living. Classic touches everywhere; crown molding, wood burning fireplace, granite finishes, fine cabinetry, oak hardwood, carpet and tiled floors. New energy efficient windows installed in 2019! Driveway Parking (NO garage)
**Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.
Lease rent INCLUDES: HOA dues, landscape maintenance, quarterly pest control treatment and refuse collection.
Sorry **NO Pets**
Main Level:
• Welcoming entry foyer
• Living room + French doors + recessed lighting
• Kitchen + efficient floor plan + recessed lighting + stainless steel appliances + granite counter tops + tile back splash + large granite breakfast bar + pantry
• Family room + wood burning fireplace + recessed lighting
• Powder room
Upper Level:
• Landing
• Elegant hall bath with tile tub surround
• Linen storage
• Laundry HOOK-UPS are upstairs (Washer/Dryer NOT INCLUDED)
• Master bedroom + vaulted ceiling + walk-in closet
• Master bath + shower + linen storage
• Bedroom2
• Bedroom3
Schools: Fluvanna County Public Schools
Lake Monticello Community: http://www.lmoavoice.org/
Tenant responsible for: HOA registration ($50), HOA Vehicle Barcode, electric, water, telephone/cable/internet and monthly HVAC filter changes
APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
• Sorry NO Undergraduate Students
• Sorry NO housing vouchers
• Credit score of 680 or greater (NO accounts in collections)
• Good employment and previous landlord verification required
• Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount
• Application Fee $35
• Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application
• Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals
*Note* - pictures may be from prior years
