Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:09 AM

1 Kanawha

1 Kanawha Court · (804) 229-0906
Location

1 Kanawha Court, Lake Monticello, VA 22963

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Kanawha · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1976 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
*Move In* June 21, 2020** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.5bath + NO yard work! - This wonderful home offers both traditional elements and modern touches, which blend beautifully to create the perfect atmosphere for comfortable and casual living. Classic touches everywhere; crown molding, wood burning fireplace, granite finishes, fine cabinetry, oak hardwood, carpet and tiled floors. New energy efficient windows installed in 2019! Driveway Parking (NO garage)

Lease rent INCLUDES: HOA dues, landscape maintenance, quarterly pest control treatment and refuse collection.

Sorry **NO Pets**

Main Level:
• Welcoming entry foyer
• Living room + French doors + recessed lighting
• Kitchen + efficient floor plan + recessed lighting + stainless steel appliances + granite counter tops + tile back splash + large granite breakfast bar + pantry
• Family room + wood burning fireplace + recessed lighting
• Powder room

Upper Level:
• Landing
• Elegant hall bath with tile tub surround
• Linen storage
• Laundry HOOK-UPS are upstairs (Washer/Dryer NOT INCLUDED)
• Master bedroom + vaulted ceiling + walk-in closet
• Master bath + shower + linen storage
• Bedroom2
• Bedroom3

Schools: Fluvanna County Public Schools
Lake Monticello Community: http://www.lmoavoice.org/

Lease rent INCLUDES: HOA dues, landscape maintenance, quaterly pest control treatment and refuse collection.

Tenant responsible for: HOA registration ($50), HOA Vehicle Barcode, electric, water, telephone/cable/internet and monthly HVAC filter changes

**Sorry NO Pets**

APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
• Sorry NO Undergraduate Students
• Sorry NO housing vouchers
• Credit score of 680 or greater (NO accounts in collections)
• Good employment and previous landlord verification required
• Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount
• Application Fee $35
• Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application
• Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

