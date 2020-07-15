/
furnished apartments
194 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
6440 COLUMBIA PIKE
6440 Columbia Pike, Lake Barcroft, VA
8 Bedrooms
$5,995
7204 sqft
BEFORE BEAUTIFUL GRAND HOME IN VERY NORTH ANNANDALE, BAILEY CROSS ARE, 2 MILES TO ARLINGTON, 7 MILES TO DC. ONE OF 3 CUSTOM BUILT HOUSES IN PRIVATE LOT, DOESN'T EXPOSE TO MAIN RD.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Barcroft
10 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,666
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
17 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,310
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Barcroft
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,110
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
17 Units Available
Nauck
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
6 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
45 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
65 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
45 Units Available
Douglas Park
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,162
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
14 Units Available
Bluemont
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,137
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
70 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
30 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,679
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,806
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
42 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
56 Units Available
Waycroft - Woodlawn
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
54 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1164 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
79 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
26 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
19 Units Available
Nauck
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,476
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
31 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
